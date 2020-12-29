19-year-old allegedly kills grandmother for refusing him money for New Year's party

Representational image. — Geo.tv/File

Delhi police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly murdering his grandmother with a hammer after she refused him money for a New Year's party.

Police found the body of 73-year-old Satish Jolly in a Shahdara neighbourhood on Sunday night after receiving a distress call. They were told that the victim had been hit on the head with a hammer.

It was a gruesome sight for the police to see when they arrived at the crime scene, with blood stains on the floor and the body of the old woman slumped in a chair, covered with blood.

Satish Jolly lived on the ground floor of the house in Shahdara's Rohtash Nagar. Her elder son, Sanjay, lives on the first with his wife and two children. Manoj, her second son, lives nearby.



On Saturday, around 8pm, Satish's grandson asked her to loan him some money for a New Year's party. However, when she refused, police said the young man hit her on the head with a hammer, stole ₹ 18,000 and fled.

The woman's body was discovered when her son came on Sunday morning to check on her but found the room locked. Alarmed, he called his brother, Manoj, to her house.

Both brothers broke into the home to find the woman's lifeless body. Police started an investigation into the incident and came to the conclusion that he bought a hammer from a building's tenant.

Karan confessed to police that he frequently borrowed money from his grandmother. Upon her refusal, he got angry and hit her as a result.