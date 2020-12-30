Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit royal family as they did not wish to fade in the background

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were always driven to do 'good works'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were determined to leave their mark on the world, which is why they decided to bid adieu to royal family.



The announcement came after they took a stand against the ill-treatment of themselves by the monarchy.

According to royal author Clive Irving, as people of the 21st century, Harry and Meghan thought of monarchy as a thing of the past and were unable to relate to its relevance today.

"This question of relevance is very important, because Charles is basically an 18th-century figure, whereas Meghan and Harry live in the present world, they are of the real world, and that's one of the reasons why they couldn't really fit in back home," Irving said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit because they protested against being treated as "pieces of royal furniture" and are driven to do "good works," he added.

"If you look at YouGov polling over the last few years, you can see that the Millennials and even younger people are much more sceptical over what is the point of this institution and how can it stay relevant with the times we are living now," the expert concluded.