Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

French designer Pierre Cardin: The man behind PIA uniforms

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

PIA air-hostess wearing Pierre Cardin-designed summer uniform. Photo: History of PIA
  • Pierre Cardin designed PIA uniform in 1966
  • That 'A' line tunic with slim-fitted trousers became an instant hit

French designer Pierre Cardin died aged 98 in a hospital in Neuilly near Paris on Tuesday.

The French designer is known for upending fashion in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks and a pioneering approach to merchandise.

A little known fact is Pierre Cardin's contribution to Pakistan. The renowned designer designed the uniform for Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in 1966. He was the brains behind the legendary fawn colour uniform for the summer and moss green uniform for winters.

The PIA uniform was a short 'A' line tunic with slim-fitted trousers and a molded dupatta that not only covered heads but also turned heads.

"The uniform became an instant hit, the slim-line trousers immediately were dubbed as 'PIA Pajamas'," wrote History of PIA. The PIA look was copied across Pakistan by young ladies.

Pierre Cardin-designed uniform was used by the national carrier from 1966 to 1975. 


More From Pakistan:

CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to stay closed for three days

CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to stay closed for three days
Pakistani nationals not being allowed to board flights at UK's Heathrow Airport

Pakistani nationals not being allowed to board flights at UK's Heathrow Airport
PM Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif

PM Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif
Pakistanis own $150b lying in foreign bank accounts, says former FBR chairperson

Pakistanis own $150b lying in foreign bank accounts, says former FBR chairperson
Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister

Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister
Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark

Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark
'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves

'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves
Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port

Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port
Daniel Pearl case: US ‘stands ready’ to try prime accused Omar Shiekh

Daniel Pearl case: US ‘stands ready’ to try prime accused Omar Shiekh
After two years, Karachi University finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students

After two years, Karachi University finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students
Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family

Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family
Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri to take oath as additional judges of IHC

Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri to take oath as additional judges of IHC

Latest

view all