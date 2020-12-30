Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to stay closed for three days

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

  • CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan closed till January 2
  • SSGC cites increase in demand and low gas pressure as reason for suspension

KARACHI/ QUETTA: The CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan will be closed for three days, the Sui Southern Gas Company announced Wednesday.

The stations will reopen at 8am on Saturday (January 2).

SSGC has cited low gas pressure and an increase in demand as the reasons for suspension of gas supply to the CNG stations.

The gas shortage problem across Pakistan has the public worried. CNG stations are being closed in Sindh and Balochistan, gas supply to stations is being suspended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and to make matters worse - the winters are getting harsher.

Read more about Pakistan's gas crisis

No gas in homes

In KP, Quetta and Punjab people are saying they don't have gas in their homes either. Low gas pressure at homes has left families freezing, hungry and worried.

Punjab citizens are saying they have to buy expensive LPG gas because of this. Due to lack of gas, houses, flats, hospitals and mosques have become cold storages.

Read about the LNG bidding process

Citizens are protesting the reduction in the gas pressure. They are saying they are forced to use compressors because of the low gas pressure.

Pakistan secures two LNG bids for February 2021

A day earlier, Pakistan got bids from five LNG trading companies for two LNG cargoes for February 2021 at the highest price of up to 32.4888% of Brent, as the country's gas crisis continues to grow.

The development came after no bids were received for the first time from LNG suppliers for the first half of January. At the time, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar had brushed aside concerns and had said that the government has a plan to avoid a gas crisis.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani nationals not being allowed to board flights at UK's Heathrow Airport

Pakistani nationals not being allowed to board flights at UK's Heathrow Airport
French designer Pierre Cardin: The man behind PIA uniforms

French designer Pierre Cardin: The man behind PIA uniforms
PM Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif

PM Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif
Pakistanis own $150b lying in foreign bank accounts, says former FBR chairperson

Pakistanis own $150b lying in foreign bank accounts, says former FBR chairperson
Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister

Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister
Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark

Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark
'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves

'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves
Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port

Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port
Daniel Pearl case: US ‘stands ready’ to try prime accused Omar Shiekh

Daniel Pearl case: US ‘stands ready’ to try prime accused Omar Shiekh
After two years, Karachi University finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students

After two years, Karachi University finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students
Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family

Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family
Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri to take oath as additional judges of IHC

Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri to take oath as additional judges of IHC

Latest

view all