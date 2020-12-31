Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of being a sexual predator

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Alexander Wang allegedly inappropriately touched a model in the midst of the crowd

Renowned American fashion designer Alexander Wang is facing allegations of sexual assault, as claimed by industry watchdogs on Wednesday.

The New York-based label was at the receiving end of quite a lot of backlash after @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada started sharing anonymous accounts of those who had allegedly been victims of Wang's assault.

Model Owen Mooney had stepped forth in one of the videos posted, where he recalled an incident at a club in 2017 in New York when he met Wang who went on to inappropriately touch him in the midst of the crowd.

"I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could move and he just started like, touching me up,” he said.

“I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn't believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock,” said Mooney.

S—t Model Management claimed in another post: "Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault for a few years now. Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this. Please unfollow @alexwangny & @alexanderwangny to show your support to the victims."

Wang is known to have shared close friendships with A-list models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun
Prince Harry gets an apology from British tabloid over defamatory article

Prince Harry gets an apology from British tabloid over defamatory article

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Glow like Hailey Bieber with her beauty and self-care routines

Glow like Hailey Bieber with her beauty and self-care routines

Paul McCartney claims he still talks to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison

Paul McCartney claims he still talks to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send social media into frenzy over Archie's podcast debut

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send social media into frenzy over Archie's podcast debut
James Corden hosted dance face-off at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception

James Corden hosted dance face-off at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to come crashing down after Megxit deal review?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to come crashing down after Megxit deal review?
Ellen DeGeneres related to Queen Elizabeth: Comedienne shares link through King Edward

Ellen DeGeneres related to Queen Elizabeth: Comedienne shares link through King Edward
Behaviour expert senses change in Prince Harry's accent since royal family exit

Behaviour expert senses change in Prince Harry's accent since royal family exit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of copying royal relatives with Archie's cameo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of copying royal relatives with Archie's cameo
Kendall Jenner and Kylie look stunning as they arrive in Aspen ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Kendall Jenner and Kylie look stunning as they arrive in Aspen ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Latest

view all