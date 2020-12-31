Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of being a sexual predator

Alexander Wang allegedly inappropriately touched a model in the midst of the crowd

Renowned American fashion designer Alexander Wang is facing allegations of sexual assault, as claimed by industry watchdogs on Wednesday.

The New York-based label was at the receiving end of quite a lot of backlash after @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada started sharing anonymous accounts of those who had allegedly been victims of Wang's assault.

Model Owen Mooney had stepped forth in one of the videos posted, where he recalled an incident at a club in 2017 in New York when he met Wang who went on to inappropriately touch him in the midst of the crowd.

"I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could move and he just started like, touching me up,” he said.

“I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn't believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock,” said Mooney.

S—t Model Management claimed in another post: "Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault for a few years now. Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this. Please unfollow @alexwangny & @alexanderwangny to show your support to the victims."

Wang is known to have shared close friendships with A-list models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

