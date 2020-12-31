JUI-F district leader among 350 booked for vandalising Hindu temple in Karak

At least 31 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak

CJP Gulzar Ahmed takes suo motu notice of incident

Karak DPO gives updates on investigation. He said 350 people, including a JUI-F leader, have been booked on vandalism charges

KARAK: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has arrested more than 31 suspects and registered a case against 350 people for their alleged involvement in the vandalising of a Hindu temple in Karak district.

Karak DPO Irfanullah said JUI-F district leader Maulana Mirza Aqeem is also nominated in the case. He added that the security officials were conducting raids to detain suspects.

A day earlier, an angry mob attacked and set ablaze the shrine of a Hindu saint in Karak. Video clips going viral on social media show hordes of people breaking and desecrating the site while chanting slogans. Smoke could also be seen emitting from the shrine after it was set on fire.

CJP takes notice of mob attack on Hindu temple

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed took suo-motu notice of the incident after a meeting with Pakistan Hindu Council chief patron Dr Ramesh Kumar. The case will be heard in the apex court on January 5.

Read more: CJP takes suo motu notice of burning of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

The top court has also sought a report from the National Commission of Minorities as well as police chief and chief secretary of the northwestern province by January 4.

Read more: Mob sets ablaze Hindu saint's shrine in KP's Karak



Government will rebuild the temple: KP govt spokesperson



Special Assistant to KP CM Mahmood Khan on Information Kamran Bangash said PM Imran Khan and provincial chief executive had condemned the incident. He said the Karak DPO and deputy commissioner have been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Bangash said the provincial government would rebuild the temple, stressing that the culprits will be punished and rights of minorities protected.

Read more: Pakistan condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' on Sikh temple in Afghanistan

'State's responsibility to protect rights of non-Muslims in Pakistan'

Confirming the arrests, Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Ashrafi emphasised that it was the State's responsibility to protect the rights of non-Muslims living in the country.

"Pakistan's ulema cannot support any such form of terrorism," he said, adding that no one is allowed to desecrate the sanctities of believers of any religion.

