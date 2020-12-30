Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Mob sets ablaze Hindu saint's shrine in KP's Karak

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Screengrab of the attack. Via Twitter/KDSindh
  • Angry mob led by elders of religious party attacks, sets ablaze a Hindu shrine in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Police say mob was angry over "secret expansion" of the shrine onto a nearby property
  • Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari has strongly condemned the act

KARAK, KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: An angry mob on Wednesday attacked and set ablaze the shrine of a Hindu saint in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police officials, as soon as the incident was reported, police personnel reached the site and dispersed the mob. 

As reported by Dawn.com, a mob comprising "more than a thousand people", led by local elders of a religious party, launched the attack to remove the temple

Video clips going viral on social media show hordes of people breaking and desecrating the site while chanting slogans. Smoke could also be seen emitting from the shrine after it was reportedly set on fire.

Following the incident, the District Police Officer of Karak told DawnNewsTV that area residents had called for a protest, guaranteeing it would be peaceful, but a local cleric instigated the crowd to resort to violence. 

Read more: Authorities hand over 200-year-old Zhob temple back to Hindu community

Area residents, according to the DPO, reported that the shrine was being "secretly expanded" which angered them.

Govt condemns the attack

Upon hearing the news, the Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and "strongly condemned" the attack.

"Strongly condemn the burning of a Hindu temple by a mob in Karak Khyber Pukhtunkhwa," she stated. 

"[The] KP govt must ensure culprits [are] brought to justice. MOHR also moving on this. We, as a govt, have a responsibility to ensure [the] safety & security of all our citizens & their places of worship," the minister wrote.


More From Pakistan:

Govt removes Mufti Muneeb, appoints Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad as new Ruet-e-Hilal chairman

Govt removes Mufti Muneeb, appoints Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad as new Ruet-e-Hilal chairman
Indian media trying to divert world’s attention from Kashmir issue: PM Imran Khan

Indian media trying to divert world’s attention from Kashmir issue: PM Imran Khan
Procurement of one million coronavirus vaccines authorised: Asad Umar

Procurement of one million coronavirus vaccines authorised: Asad Umar
PTA directs telecom companies to improve voice, SMS and data services

PTA directs telecom companies to improve voice, SMS and data services
Coronavirus: 'Smart lockdown' imposed in three areas of Karachi's District Central

Coronavirus: 'Smart lockdown' imposed in three areas of Karachi's District Central
PML-N lawmakers refuse to validate assembly resignations: sources

PML-N lawmakers refuse to validate assembly resignations: sources
SC orders ending illegal occupation of govt lands across Sindh, including Karachi

SC orders ending illegal occupation of govt lands across Sindh, including Karachi
Pak Navy puts on impressive display of firepower; Naval chief stresses vigilance

Pak Navy puts on impressive display of firepower; Naval chief stresses vigilance
NEPRA approves electricity price hike by Rs1.6 per unit

NEPRA approves electricity price hike by Rs1.6 per unit
Quetta accountability court issues arrest warrants for Nawab Aslam Raisani

Quetta accountability court issues arrest warrants for Nawab Aslam Raisani
'Selected PM will now be rejected,' Maryam says

'Selected PM will now be rejected,' Maryam says
Khawaja Asif should not hide behind excuse of political vendetta: FM Qureshi

Khawaja Asif should not hide behind excuse of political vendetta: FM Qureshi

Latest

view all