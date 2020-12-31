Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

China reports first case of UK coronavirus variant

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

The new strain, which experts say potentially spreads faster than the original variant. Photo: File
  • The new variant reportedly emerged in Britain.
  • The first patient in China with the new variant is a 23-year-old woman from Shanghai.
  • She had arrived from Britain on December 14.

BEIJING: China has reported its first case of the new coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain, health officials confirmed on Thursday.

The new strain, which experts say potentially spreads faster than the original variant, has prompted travel restrictions on the UK by more than 50 countries — including China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

The first patient in China with the new variant is a 23-year-old woman from Shanghai who arrived from Britain on December 14, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control said in a research note published Wednesday.

She was hospitalised on arrival as she showed mild symptoms. Health experts conducted a genetic sequencing of her test samples on December 24 'due to travel history from the UK and abnormalities in nucleic acid test results'," the China CDC said.

Read more: US detects first case of highly infectious coronavirus variant

The patient was found to have a strain different to those found in Shanghai or Wuhan earlier, and further testing confirmed it was the variant known as B.1.1.7 that has been spreading in the UK since October.

Health authorities have carried out contact-tracing, the CDC statement added.

China suspended direct flights to and from Britain indefinitely on December 24 because of the new strain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the new variant "may be up to 70% more transmissible than the original version of the disease".

But there is no evidence so far to suggest that infection with the new variant is more likely to lead to a severe case of Covid-19 or increase the risk of death.

More From World:

US State Dept approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

US State Dept approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia
China sentences Hong Kong activists to up to three years in jail for border crossing

China sentences Hong Kong activists to up to three years in jail for border crossing
BJP-ruled Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

BJP-ruled Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
Nisour Square massacre: UN says Trump's move to pardon Blackwater men violates int'l law

Nisour Square massacre: UN says Trump's move to pardon Blackwater men violates int'l law
Saudi Arabia invites Qatar’s emir to attend Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit

Saudi Arabia invites Qatar’s emir to attend Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit
Five killed in Yemen airport attack

Five killed in Yemen airport attack
US detects first case of highly infectious coronavirus variant

US detects first case of highly infectious coronavirus variant

UAE announces public holiday on January 1

UAE announces public holiday on January 1

Singapore rolls out Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Singapore rolls out Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
Iran to pay $150,000 to Ukraine plane crash victims' families

Iran to pay $150,000 to Ukraine plane crash victims' families
Seven dead after 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Croatia

Seven dead after 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Croatia
Melania Trump's renovations to Mar-a-Lago resort angers Trump: report

Melania Trump's renovations to Mar-a-Lago resort angers Trump: report

Latest

view all