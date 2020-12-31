'One of the most difficult years in recent history comes to an end,' says Asad Umar in New Year's message

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Photo: File/Geo.tv

Federal minister Asad Umar wished people a happy New Year

He said 2020 was one of the most difficult years in recent world history

Wished people a healthy and prosperous 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday wished Pakistanis a happy New Year.



Taking to his Twitter account, the minister wrote that "one of the most difficult years in recent world history [has] come to an end."

"Wishing a 2021 full of health and happiness for all of you," the minister said.

Referencing the coronavirus pandemic and how it took many lives, the minister added that the year 2020 was a "strong reminder of how fragile life is and how interconnected the world is."

"May we all learn to live with tolerance and peace," he concluded.

It should be recalled that Asad Umar also contracted COVID-19 early in December after which he went into self-isolation.

Read this too: Pakistan closely monitoring new coronavirus strain, says govt



On Monday, December 28, he announced that he has recovered from the virus and has tested negative.

The minister also appealed to the masses to take care of themselves and exercise precautions to stay away from the potentially-deadly virus.

Read more: Asad Umar recovers from COVID-19, thanks people for their prayers