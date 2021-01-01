Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall revealed that singer Lewis Capaldi completely ignored her when she slid into his DMs.

Speaking on Chicken Shop Date, the singer said that she messaged him privately on Twitter and asked if he would be interested in doing karaoke with her.

While she is now in a committed relationship with Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan Stephens, her love life was not so successful despite privately messaging many people.

"I went through a phase of trying to slide into a lot of DMs," she said.

"And literally, I didn't realise the amount of pie one person could receive, I do love pie but not in a sort of romantic way. I DM'ed Lewis Capaldi once to see if he wanted to go to karaoke with us - and he just didn't reply.

"I tried sliding into his [AJ Tracey's] DMs as well, got pied, literally didn't reply," she said.

More From Entertainment:

Feroze Khan is inspired by Ibn Arabi?

Feroze Khan is inspired by Ibn Arabi?
Kourtney Kardashian welcomes New Year with her ‘cuties’: “Feeling extra grateful”

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes New Year with her ‘cuties’: “Feeling extra grateful”
Alexander Wang denies sexual assault allegations

Alexander Wang denies sexual assault allegations
Ben Affleck turns into a meme overnight after his Dunkin disaster

Ben Affleck turns into a meme overnight after his Dunkin disaster

Royal fans irked after Meghan and Harry continue to use royal titles: 'Strip it now!'

Royal fans irked after Meghan and Harry continue to use royal titles: 'Strip it now!'
Queen Elizabeth decided to ban Harry's special request on Remembrance Day within seconds

Queen Elizabeth decided to ban Harry's special request on Remembrance Day within seconds
Meghan and Harry under fire for snubbing father Charles and Thomas in Archewell letter

Meghan and Harry under fire for snubbing father Charles and Thomas in Archewell letter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret moving to the US after royal exit?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret moving to the US after royal exit?
Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020

Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020
Love Island star Zara Holland detained while leaving for UK with boyfriend

Love Island star Zara Holland detained while leaving for UK with boyfriend
Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut

Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut
Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen

Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen

Latest

view all