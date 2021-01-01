Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

This newly-wed Karachi couple shared their valima feast with the poor

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

A couple feed the poor somewhere in Karachi after getting married. Photo: Twitter
  • Couple decides to keep it simple with their Valima, feeding the poor at a dastarkhwan
  • People praise the couple on social media for their act of generosity

Pictures of a Karachi couple feeding the poor to celebrate their marriage went viral on social media, in which they can be seen offering biryani from large daigs to the needy. 

"A newly-married couple wanted to arrange a Daawat e Walima in the form of a dastarkhuaan too. And they did it this way!," tweeted a user named Azhar Khan.

In one of the three pictures tweeted, the husband can be seen looking into the camera as his wife is busy serving the biryani. In other pictures, a large amount of people can be seen seated at the "dastarkhwan", waiting for the food. 

The couple received a lot of praise and adulation on Twitter for their act of charity. 

Some on Twitter appreciated how the couple had chosen to celebrate their marriage in a simple manner rather than opting for a comparatively extravagant wedding. 

Others were happy that the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were implemented in feeding the poor and the destitute at weddings. 

Weddings in Pakistan are usually an expensive affair, with many people spending millions on bridal dresses, wedding halls and food. 

More From Pakistan:

Almost half of Pakistanis hopeful of economic improvement in 2021: survey

Almost half of Pakistanis hopeful of economic improvement in 2021: survey
KP CM Mahmood Khan issues directives for Karak Hindu temple to be rebuilt

KP CM Mahmood Khan issues directives for Karak Hindu temple to be rebuilt
Maryam Nawaz says PDM will not contest Senate elections without consensus

Maryam Nawaz says PDM will not contest Senate elections without consensus
PM Imran Khan says U-turns 'are only bad when ideology is compromised'

PM Imran Khan says U-turns 'are only bad when ideology is compromised'
'If Nawaz Sharif's passport is confiscated today, same thing can happen to someone else tomorrow'

'If Nawaz Sharif's passport is confiscated today, same thing can happen to someone else tomorrow'
FIA cyber crime wing arrests man for allegedly blackmailing 13-year-old girl

FIA cyber crime wing arrests man for allegedly blackmailing 13-year-old girl
PDM to contest by-polls, will take decision on Senate election later: Fazl

PDM to contest by-polls, will take decision on Senate election later: Fazl
PM Imran Khan's 'gift' for Karachi to arrive in city on January 5: sources

PM Imran Khan's 'gift' for Karachi to arrive in city on January 5: sources
Karachi University conducts special entry test

Karachi University conducts special entry test
Met Office predicts Pakistan's first 2021 rain, snowfall

Met Office predicts Pakistan's first 2021 rain, snowfall
BSEK issues model question papers of Science Group for 9th and 10th grades

BSEK issues model question papers of Science Group for 9th and 10th grades
Umar Sheikh's removal: Inside story of why CCPO Lahore was kicked out

Umar Sheikh's removal: Inside story of why CCPO Lahore was kicked out

Latest

view all