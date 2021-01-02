Ali Zafar, Aima Baig’s first song of the year ‘Ve Mahiya’ wins hearts

Ali Zafar and co-singer Aima Baig’s first song of the year Ve Mahiya has won the hearts of their fans shortly after it was released late on Friday, January 1, 2021.



Talking about it, Ali Zafar said that his new song Ve Mahiya with Aima Baig is a tribute to all the lovers who found each other against all odds.

The song is directed by Adnan Qazi.

Taking to Instagram, the Mela Loot Liya singer tagged co-singer Aima Baig and said, “Presenting “Ve Mahiya”. My tribute to all the lovers who found each other against all odds @aima_baig_official.”

He also shared the song on Twitter and said, “For all the LOVERS. Presenting. “Ve Mahiya”. #VeMahiya #saalkapehlagaana.”



Ali Zafar added, “Must I add. The video was shot in Nathia Gali, Pakistan. My beautiful country.”