Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi, the cold wave isn't over yet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Karachi experienced another chilly night when the mercury dropped to 7.5°C early Monday. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6°C to 8°C at night in Karachi.
  • This trend is expected to continue till January 14 or 15.
  • The maximum temperature in the day is likely to remain in the range of 22°C to 24°C in the port city.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Monday that the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights, The News reported Tuesday.

The metropolis experienced another chilly night when the mercury dropped to 7.5°C early Monday morning, said the weather department.

“Mercury dropped to 7.5°C on the night between Sunday and Monday and we are expecting the same weather: cold nights in Karachi for the next 10 days,” said the Sindh chief meteorological officer.

Read more: Karachi weather update: 10-year record broken as mercury drops to 5.6°C

The Met department official notified that the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6°C and 8°C at night. This trend is expected to continue till January 14 or 15.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in the day is likely to remain between 22°C and 24°C.

Rain is expected in Islamabad, the rest of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while snowfall is likely in the hilly areas of the country.

The Met office said areas of South Punjab and upper Sindh will remain engulfed in dense fog.

More From Pakistan:

Another fake encounter: Case registered against two Karachi cops for killing student

Another fake encounter: Case registered against two Karachi cops for killing student

Close all cases of under-invoicing, customs, income tax: NAB chairperson

Close all cases of under-invoicing, customs, income tax: NAB chairperson
Health cards for 45% of Punjab by June end, says Yasmin Rashid

Health cards for 45% of Punjab by June end, says Yasmin Rashid
Islamabad: Work on Srinagar Highway landscaping kicked off

Islamabad: Work on Srinagar Highway landscaping kicked off
Machh tragedy: Hazara families refuse to end road blockade till PM Imran Khan visits Quetta

Machh tragedy: Hazara families refuse to end road blockade till PM Imran Khan visits Quetta
PM Imran Khan urges UN to honour its commitment of free, impartial plebiscite in Kashmir

PM Imran Khan urges UN to honour its commitment of free, impartial plebiscite in Kashmir
Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC closes for three days

Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC closes for three days
Coronavirus: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for inbound travel from UK, South Africa

Coronavirus: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for inbound travel from UK, South Africa
PIA denies moving head office from Karachi to Islamabad

PIA denies moving head office from Karachi to Islamabad
Karachi University announces admission list of open merit morning programme 2021

Karachi University announces admission list of open merit morning programme 2021
Six armed men sexually assault young woman in front of family in Bahawalpur

Six armed men sexually assault young woman in front of family in Bahawalpur
Shafqat Mehmood surprised over students' negative reaction to schools reopening

Shafqat Mehmood surprised over students' negative reaction to schools reopening

Latest

view all