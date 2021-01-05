Karachi, the cold wave isn't over yet

Karachi experienced another chilly night when the mercury dropped to 7.5°C early Monday. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6°C to 8°C at night in Karachi.



This trend is expected to continue till January 14 or 15.



The maximum temperature in the day is likely to remain in the range of 22°C to 24°C in the port city.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Monday that the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights, The News reported Tuesday.

The metropolis experienced another chilly night when the mercury dropped to 7.5°C early Monday morning, said the weather department.

“Mercury dropped to 7.5°C on the night between Sunday and Monday and we are expecting the same weather: cold nights in Karachi for the next 10 days,” said the Sindh chief meteorological officer.

Read more: Karachi weather update: 10-year record broken as mercury drops to 5.6°C

The Met department official notified that the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6°C and 8°C at night. This trend is expected to continue till January 14 or 15.



Similarly, the maximum temperature in the day is likely to remain between 22°C and 24°C.

Rain is expected in Islamabad, the rest of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while snowfall is likely in the hilly areas of the country.



The Met office said areas of South Punjab and upper Sindh will remain engulfed in dense fog.