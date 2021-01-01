Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 01 2021
Karachi weather update: 10-year record broken as mercury drops to 5.6°C

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Children warm their hands in Karachi's Lasbela area. Photo: Reuters/File

  • The lowest temperature was recorded at 6.5°C in 2014.
  • Dry and cold weather is expected to prevail in the city during the next 24 hours.

KARACHI: The citizens struggled to keep themselves warm as the temperature dropped to 5.6°C on Friday, breaking the 10-year record for the lowest temperature in the metropolis.

According to details from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the lowest temperature in the city was recorded in the year 2014 when the temperature fell to 6.5°C.

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of the year

The weather department also said that dry and cold weather is expected to prevail in the next 24 hours.

Winds from the north are blowing at a speed of 10km per hour whereas humidity in the air is recorded at 46%.

A day earlier, the Met Office said the cold wave in Karachi might last till Sunday, which was earlier expected to end on Thursday.

Read more: Karachi weather update: Cold wave to last till Sunday

According to the Met department spokesperson, the temperature would hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

