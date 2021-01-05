Can't connect right now! retry
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor remembers her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered her father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his 80th birthday anniversary.

The Good Newwz actress took the memory lane down with a lovely throwback photo to remember her father-in-law.

Kareena posted the photo in her Instagram story with heart emoticons.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s elder daughter Saba Pataudi also took to photo-video sharing platform and paid rich tribute to her father.

Sharing throwback photos of the father, Saba wrote, “5 January 1941 saw the birth of a true cricketing legend, Mansur Ali Khan ‘Tiger’ Pataudi.”

“A hugely charismatic, determined, and driven individual”, she said and added “And someone who faced down tremendous adversity…AND WON!”

