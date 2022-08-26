Nawazuddin Siddiqui stuns fans with his new look in ‘Haddi’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui released the first look of his upcoming film Haddi recently, leaving his fans stunned by his transformation.

In the motion picture released by the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, Nawazuddin is seen sporting a grey shimmering gown with long locks and is seated in an empowering way on a sofa with an iron bar beside him with blood stains on it.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor captioned it: "Crime has a new avatar. Started filming for dis noir revenge drama #Haddi. Releasing 2023."

Talking about his versatile choice of characters, the Sacred Games actor said, "I have portrayed different interesting characters, but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor."

Haddi is an upcoming revenge drama produced by Zee Studios and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It's co-written by Akshat and Adamya Bhalla.