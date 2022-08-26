 
Bollywood
Friday Aug 26 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stuns fans with his new look in 'Haddi'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stuns fans with his new look in ‘Haddi’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui released the first look of his upcoming film Haddi recently, leaving his fans stunned by his transformation.

In the motion picture released by the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, Nawazuddin is seen sporting a grey shimmering gown with long locks and is seated in an empowering way on a sofa with an iron bar beside him with blood stains on it.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor captioned it: "Crime has a new avatar. Started filming for dis noir revenge drama #Haddi. Releasing 2023."

Talking about his versatile choice of characters, the Sacred Games actor said, "I have portrayed different interesting characters, but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor."

Haddi is an upcoming revenge drama produced by Zee Studios and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It's co-written by Akshat and Adamya Bhalla.

Sara Ali Khan to play ‘freedom fighter’ in Karan Johar's next film

Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Aditya Chopra for back-to-back flops

Saif Ali Khan fires back at people calling him ‘a product of nepotism’

Siddhant Chaturvedi gets emotional as he wraps ‘Kho Gaye hum Kahan’

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates birthday at animal shelter

Kareena Kapoor looks ethereal as she celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao hit red carpet at ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ premiere

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ to be made in Tamil and Telugu by Shah Rukh Khan

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over controversy for charging 12 crore

Katrina Kaif shares adorable picture of sibling love on Women’s Day

Vicky Kaushal hints at his upcoming engagement

Raj Babbar comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘hardships won't deter his soul’

