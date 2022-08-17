 
Bollywood
By
Web Desk

Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Aditya Chopra for back-to-back flops

Anurag Kashyap has blamed YRF head Aditya Chopra for the failure of the banner’s last three major productions.

Kashyap was asked to give his opinion on the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera, to which he said, “You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do.”

“Obviously, you’re digging your own grave. You have to empower people, you can’t dictate terms,” Kashyap added.

He further added, “If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything.”

“Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them be,” the Gangs of Wasseypur maker stated.

Kashyap is currently promoting his film Dobaara, releasing on August 19, 2022.

