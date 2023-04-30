 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan responds to fan asking him to let Aishwarya work more

Abhishek Bachchan reacted to a fan accusing him of not allowing wife Aishwarya to work more.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share his review on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. As he praised his wife’s acting in the lead role of queen Nandini, a fan told him to ‘let’ Aishwarya do more movies. Abhishek had a clear shut-up call for them.

Abhishek tweeted “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far,”

Retweeting his tweet, a fan wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.”

The Guru actor responded, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Fans also supported his response. One fan wrote: “Well said sir...also eagerly waiting to see both of you in a movie.. 'Jay'n Nandini together in a movie would be a treat to watch,”

“Tweet of the day my man” commented another.

Abhishek married Aishwarya in 2007. The star couple welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

They have starred in many hit movies together including Guru, Dhoom 2, and more.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second part in the film adaptations of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

