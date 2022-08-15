 
Bollywood
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan fires back at people calling him ‘a product of nepotism’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Saif Ali Khan recently spoke up against the ongoing criticism of nepotism
Saif Ali Khan recently spoke up against the ongoing criticism of nepotism

Saif Ali Khan has always been a strong supporter of launching star kids and never misses a chance to defend nepotism.

The Nawab of Bollywood recently opened a debate about the same, that he says ‘will go on for a long time’. According to the dashing Bollywood actor, nepotism is just another word for “genetic bet.”

“When you think of Amitabh Bachchan’s son or Dharmendra’s son, you’re thinking maybe history will repeat itself. So, they are making a genetic bet. That’s what I am thinking, rather than just making a bet on talent,” said Saif in an interview with NDTV.

He further added, “So yes, maybe I got a chance because of my mother (Sharmila Tagore), but that is more genetics than nepotism. It’s a genetic investment that the producer was making.”

