pakistan
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
MDCAT 2020: Students challenge result in LHC, PMC to submit reply on Jan 11

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

  • Students challenge legality of PMC Act’s Section 8 and 13 (c)
  • The students want court to order PMC to recheck their papers
  • Students maintain that out-of-syllabus questions were given in exam

Legal woes for the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) continue to mount after the body was issued notices by the Lahore High Court (LHC) over a petition filed by students challenging the Medical and Dental College Admission Tests (MDCAT 2020) results on Tuesday. 

LHC’s Justice Atir Mahmood heard the petition filed by Faisal Masood and other students that had appeared in the MDCAT 2020. They had named PMC and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council as respondents in the case.

In the petitions, the students challenged the legality of the PMC Act’s Section 8 and 13 (c). They informed the court that the MDCAT was held according to this Act.

Read more: PMC asked to submit reply in plea challenging MDCAT results by Jan 12

The students informed the court that their exams contained questions that were not part of the syllabus. They alleged that the questions in MDCAT were not from the syllabus that they had used to study for their FSC exams.

The students appealed to the court to declare the PMC Act’s Section 8 and 13 (c) illegal and order rechecking of the MDCAT exam.

The court after hearing the arguments directed PMC to submit its reply by January 11. 

