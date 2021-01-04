MDCAT 2020: PMC asked to submit reply in plea challenging results by Jan 12

Courts asks PMC to submit reply by Jan 12

Students have contended that out of syllabus questions were given in exam

Students says PMC violated court order in MDCAT 2020

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) asked the Sindh High Court (SHC) for more time again to file its reply in a plea challenging the results of the Medical and Dental College Test (MDCAT) 2020.

The court allowed PMC’s request for more time and adjourned the hearing till January 12.

The students are contesting that they were given questions out of the syllabus in the MDCAT 2020. They are saying that the PMC’s entry test was against court orders as it had ordered the body to take the entry test based on a single syllabus.

The students had approached the SHC over the MDCAT 2020 last year citing problems in the entry test.

During the last hearing, the lawyer representing the students contended that the PMC had assured students that no questions out of the syllabus would appear in the exam but the opposite happened. The lawyer added that in the MDCAT result, his petitioners had cleared the exam.



However, the students' counsel contended that students marks had been mixed up.

“There are multiple irregularities in the result,” alleged students’ lawyer Jibran Nasir. He added that the role number is of another student and the result is of another.

PMC lawyer Zeeshan Abdullah told the court that the results of the MDCAT have been released. He said more than 100,000 students took the exam, out of whom 67,000 have been declared successful.

Upon hearing the arguments, the court had asked the PMC to submit its reply in the case and adjourned the hearing till January 4.