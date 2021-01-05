Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

CAA issues list of countries exempted from coronavirus restrictions

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

A file photo of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.  
  • CAA issues new list of  there categories — Category A, B, and C
  • Passengers from countries in Category A will not get tested for COVID-19
  • Countries not included in Category A automatically fall into Category B

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued a list of the countries that it has exempted from the coronavirus restrictions, an official notification stated.

According to the notification, the issued list has been divided into three categories — Category A, B, and C.

The new directives have been announced for all scheduled and charter airline operators, all ground handling agents, all private operators, as well as all authorised flight permission agents.

Read more: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for inbound travel from UK, South Africa

The passengers from countries in Category A will not be asked to get tested for the COVID-19, the notification said.

Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Qatar, New Zealand, are among the 23 counties that have been included in Category A.

Meanwhile, any country that is not included in Category A automatically falls into Category B. The passengers from these countries will have to present a negative COVID-19, conducted within the last 96 hours.

Read more: New coronavirus strain detected in Pakistan

Although there is no country in Category C, the CAA said that in case a nation is included, the passengers from there would have to get a negative test before boarding a flight as well as after reaching Pakistan.

Pakistan has recorded 490,476 cases, 10,409 deaths, and 444,360 recoveries from coronavirus.

Related:  CAA to install e-gates at airports in Pakistan to facilitate travellers


More From Pakistan:

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs, vow military top brass

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs, vow military top brass
'Doubly inhuman': Pakistan condemns India's refusal to hand over bodies of martyred Kashmiris

'Doubly inhuman': Pakistan condemns India's refusal to hand over bodies of martyred Kashmiris
Sugar prices skyrocket in the beginning of 2021

Sugar prices skyrocket in the beginning of 2021
PTV Chairman Naeem Bokhari takes a U-turn on not giving airtime to Opposition

PTV Chairman Naeem Bokhari takes a U-turn on not giving airtime to Opposition
Punjab govt issues school reopening schedule

Punjab govt issues school reopening schedule

MDCAT 2020: Students challenge result in LHC, PMC to submit reply on Jan 11

MDCAT 2020: Students challenge result in LHC, PMC to submit reply on Jan 11
Pakistan welcomes Qatar and Saudi Arabia's decision to reopen borders

Pakistan welcomes Qatar and Saudi Arabia's decision to reopen borders
Uniformed education: Punjab to adopt Single National Curriculum from next academic session

Uniformed education: Punjab to adopt Single National Curriculum from next academic session

Those who demolished Hindu temple will pay for its reconstruction: CJP

Those who demolished Hindu temple will pay for its reconstruction: CJP
Broadsheet vs NAB: London High Court's decision has exonerated us, says Nawaz Sharif

Broadsheet vs NAB: London High Court's decision has exonerated us, says Nawaz Sharif
Another fake encounter: Case registered against two Karachi cops for killing student

Another fake encounter: Case registered against two Karachi cops for killing student

Latest

view all