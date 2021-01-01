CAA to install e-gates at airports in Pakistan to facilitate travellers

In first phase, e-gates will be installed at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad

Passengers won't have to wait in long queues for their boarding passes

E-gate will scan travellers' tickets and passports

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that it is installing e-gates across the country's major airports, which will enable passengers to escape the hassle of waiting in long queues for their boarding passes.



E-gates are a self-automated service option which facilitates the passengers by scanning their passports before issuing them their boarding passes. E-gates are also equipped with the technology to conduct facial recognition and fingerprint check of passengers.

Travellers will only have their passports and tickets scanned at the e-gates before they are issued boarding passes. The CAA has announced that in the first phase of the operation, e-gates will be installed at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

On the other hand, the government has ensured that foreigners who wish to apply for a Pakistani visa can do so online now.