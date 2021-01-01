Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

CAA to install e-gates at airports in Pakistan to facilitate travellers

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

  • In first phase, e-gates will be installed at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad
  • Passengers won't have to wait in long queues for their boarding passes
  • E-gate will scan travellers' tickets and passports

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that it is installing e-gates across the country's major airports, which will enable passengers to escape the hassle of waiting in long queues for their boarding passes. 

E-gates are a self-automated service option which facilitates the passengers by scanning their passports before issuing them their boarding passes. E-gates are also equipped with the technology to conduct facial recognition and fingerprint check of passengers. 

Travellers will only have their passports and tickets scanned at the e-gates before they are issued boarding passes. The CAA has announced that in the first phase of the operation, e-gates will be installed at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. 

On the other hand, the government has ensured that foreigners who wish to apply for a Pakistani visa can do so online now. 

