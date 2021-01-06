Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Muslim doctor in UK invents disposable hijab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

  • Muslim doctor took inspiration from Malaysian headscarves for disposable hijab
  • Disposable hijab provides solution to infection control concerns

The Royal Derby Hospital became the first in the United Kingdom to adopt disposable hijabs for its Muslim female doctors. 

The disposable hijabs were introduced by a medical resident, Dr Farah Roslan, who termed the invention a result of needing to find a middle ground between Muslim dress code and the passion of being in the operating room. 

"I am so happy my vision has become a reality and that these headscarves are now available for all of the staff," said Dr Roslan. 

Read more: Pakistani scientist to receive 'Friendship Award' from China

Her mentor, Miss Tierney, a colorectal surgeon, said the hijab is a "quiet issue around operating theatres across the country" that has not been formally addressed. "It hasn't cost much and hopefully the effect will be enormous."

Talking to BBC Radio Derby, Dr Roslan said the disposable headscarves provide a solution to infection control concerns relating to hijabs, which are typically worn throughout the day.

“I'd been using [the same headscarf] all day which obviously wasn't clean and ideal. I didn't feel comfortable taking it off and I was pulled out from the theatre, respectfully, due to infection control."

Dr Roslan looked to Malaysia, her country of birth, for inspiration. 

“I'm really happy and looking forward to seeing if we can endorse this nationally,” she said.


More From World:

Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan

Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan
Indian govt announces free exam on 'cow science'

Indian govt announces free exam on 'cow science'
Peace talks between Afghan negotiators, Taliban resume in Doha amid surge in violence

Peace talks between Afghan negotiators, Taliban resume in Doha amid surge in violence
Another British-Pakistani doctor loses life to COVID-19

Another British-Pakistani doctor loses life to COVID-19
Cyber harassment cases rise globally amid pandemic: UN Women

Cyber harassment cases rise globally amid pandemic: UN Women
WHO asks patients to take two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 21-28 days

WHO asks patients to take two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 21-28 days
New coronavirus variant: Pakistanis in limbo in UK due to travel ban

New coronavirus variant: Pakistanis in limbo in UK due to travel ban
Russia interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V registered in Pakistan: sources

Russia interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V registered in Pakistan: sources
'Doubly inhuman': Pakistan condemns India's refusal to hand over bodies of martyred Kashmiris

'Doubly inhuman': Pakistan condemns India's refusal to hand over bodies of martyred Kashmiris
WATCH: Saudi crown prince embraces Qatar emir ahead of GCC Summit

WATCH: Saudi crown prince embraces Qatar emir ahead of GCC Summit
US Congress introduces bill to terminate Pakistan's 'major non-NATO ally' designation

US Congress introduces bill to terminate Pakistan's 'major non-NATO ally' designation
'Melania will divorce Donald Trump before summer'

'Melania will divorce Donald Trump before summer'

Latest

view all