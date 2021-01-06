Muslim doctor in UK invents disposable hijab

Muslim doctor took inspiration from Malaysian headscarves for disposable hijab



Disposable hijab provides solution to infection control concerns

The Royal Derby Hospital became the first in the United Kingdom to adopt disposable hijabs for its Muslim female doctors.

The disposable hijabs were introduced by a medical resident, Dr Farah Roslan, who termed the invention a result of needing to find a middle ground between Muslim dress code and the passion of being in the operating room.

"I am so happy my vision has become a reality and that these headscarves are now available for all of the staff," said Dr Roslan.

Her mentor, Miss Tierney, a colorectal surgeon, said the hijab is a "quiet issue around operating theatres across the country" that has not been formally addressed. "It hasn't cost much and hopefully the effect will be enormous."

Talking to BBC Radio Derby, Dr Roslan said the disposable headscarves provide a solution to infection control concerns relating to hijabs, which are typically worn throughout the day.

“I'd been using [the same headscarf] all day which obviously wasn't clean and ideal. I didn't feel comfortable taking it off and I was pulled out from the theatre, respectfully, due to infection control."

Dr Roslan looked to Malaysia, her country of birth, for inspiration.

“I'm really happy and looking forward to seeing if we can endorse this nationally,” she said.



