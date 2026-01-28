 
Geo News

Dubai to open city check-in centres to ease airport crowding

Officials say new initiative will further cut waiting times, improve overall passenger experience

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

January 28, 2026

A general view of terminal three at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, UAE. — Reuters/File
A general view of terminal three at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, UAE. — Reuters/File

Dubai is set to introduce off-airport check-in centres across the city, allowing passengers to complete travel formalities before reaching the airport, authorities said.

Under the new plan by the Dubai government, travellers will be able to check in, drop baggage and receive boarding passes from designated locations in different parts of the city instead of doing so only at Dubai International Airport.

After completing the process, passengers will go directly to the airport and proceed to boarding, helping reduce congestion at terminals and speeding up travel.

Dubai has already rolled out one of the world’s fastest immigration systems, where passengers typically clear immigration in between 30 seconds and six minutes using smart gates and biometric technology.

Officials say the new initiative will further cut waiting times, ease crowding at the airport and improve the overall passenger experience at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Dubai International Airport serves millions of travellers each year and is a major transit point for passengers from Pakistan and South Asia.

US lawmaker Ilhan Omar sprayed with foul-smelling liquid video
US lawmaker Ilhan Omar sprayed with foul-smelling liquid
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
India's Maharashtra deputy CM dies in aircraft crash
India's Maharashtra deputy CM dies in aircraft crash
Iran closes airspace, announces live-fire drills over Strait of Hormuz amid US tensions
Iran closes airspace, announces live-fire drills over Strait of Hormuz amid US tensions
Trump vows to ‘de-escalate' after Minneapolis shootings
Trump vows to ‘de-escalate' after Minneapolis shootings
Trump warns Iraq against reinstating Maliki as PM
Trump warns Iraq against reinstating Maliki as PM
Iran's president tells Saudi crown prince US threats only cause 'instability'
Iran's president tells Saudi crown prince US threats only cause 'instability'
Millions dig out after US snowstorm; subfreezing temperatures to persist
Millions dig out after US snowstorm; subfreezing temperatures to persist