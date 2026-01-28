Dubai to open city check-in centres to ease airport crowding

A general view of terminal three at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, UAE. — Reuters/File

Dubai is set to introduce off-airport check-in centres across the city, allowing passengers to complete travel formalities before reaching the airport, authorities said.

Under the new plan by the Dubai government, travellers will be able to check in, drop baggage and receive boarding passes from designated locations in different parts of the city instead of doing so only at Dubai International Airport.

After completing the process, passengers will go directly to the airport and proceed to boarding, helping reduce congestion at terminals and speeding up travel.

Dubai has already rolled out one of the world’s fastest immigration systems, where passengers typically clear immigration in between 30 seconds and six minutes using smart gates and biometric technology.

Officials say the new initiative will further cut waiting times, ease crowding at the airport and improve the overall passenger experience at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Dubai International Airport serves millions of travellers each year and is a major transit point for passengers from Pakistan and South Asia.