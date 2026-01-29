No survivors found in Colombia plane crash with 15 aboard

The image shows a Satena Airlines aircraft covering the route Bogota-Caracas, pictured upon arrival at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Venezuela, on November 9, 2022. — AFP

BOGOTA: Colombian authorities on Wednesday located a missing plane carrying 15 people in the northeast of the country, with no survivors found, an Air Force source and local media said.

The aircraft carrying one lawmaker among the passengers, went missing near Colombia’s troubled border with Venezuela on Wednesday, state airline Satena and aerospace authorities said.

The aircraft, carrying 13 passengers and two crew members, took off from the border city of Cucuta and lost contact with control towers shortly before it was due to land in nearby Ocaaa.

The area is mountainous with highly changeable weather and swathes are controlled by Colombia’s largest guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army, better known by its Spanish acronym ELN.

It was scheduled to land around 12:05 pm, the airline said in a statement. Security and search protocols have been activated, according to the air authority.

One lawmaker and one legislative candidate are feared to have been aboard.

“We have received with concern the information about the air accident … where my colleague Diogenes Quintero, Carlos Salcedo and their teams were travelling,” local parliamentarian Wilmer Carrillo said.

Quintero is a member of Colombia’s chamber of deputies and Salcedo is a candidate for the upcoming elections.

“We call for calm and await the official statement from the competent authorities,” Carrillo said.

The aircraft is a Beechcraft 1900 twin-propeller plane, operated by private charter firm SEARCA.