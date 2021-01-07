Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 07 2021
Congress confirms Joe Biden's US election 2020 win

Thursday Jan 07, 2021


US President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hug each other. PHOTO: AFP
  • Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris officially certified as next president and vice president of the United States
  • The development comes despite Trump’s weeks-long efforts to overturn the vote
  • Trump promises "orderly transition"

Amid raging protests and a chaotic day at the Capitol Hill, Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially certified as the next president and vice president of the United States of America by the US Congress on Thursday.

The certification finalises the 2020 US electoral process and ensures that Biden and Harris will be inaugurated on January 20.

Democrat Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the country after a long-drawn-out race to the White House at the US elections 2020 back in November.

Read more: Capitol Hill protest: Donald Trump blocked by Twitter, Facebook

The development comes despite Trump’s weeks-long efforts to overturn the vote.

Trump promises orderly transition

However, following the certification, Trump stated there will be "an orderly transition” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying Biden's victory.

According to the White House spokesperson, Trump said: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20.”

Trump supporters storm US Capitol

In the gravest assault on the symbol of American democracy in over 200 years, rioters forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows, and scaled walls to fight their way into the United States Capitol Hill early on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Read more: Under heavy guard, Congress goes back to work after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, battling police in the hallways and delaying the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory for hours.

Police said four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 people were arrested.

