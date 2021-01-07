Can't connect right now! retry
Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

British singer Harry Styles was seen out and about for the first time since his was spotted holding hands with Olivia Wilde.

The former One Direction singer and the actress were photographed together at Harry’s agent’s wedding and sparked dating rumours after the two were seen hand holding.

In his latest public appearance he was seen enjoying a hike in California with a friend.

Harry sported a black hoodie, shorts, trainers and of course a face mask.

Harry and Olivia met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling which the singer is starring in and she is directing. 

The two have yet to make a comment on the dating claims. 

Take a look:


