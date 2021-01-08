Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Of 4 coronavirus positive patients to return to KP from UK, 3 negative for new variant

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

A rescue worker wears protective hand gloves as he checks a man's temperature amid coronavirus fears, at the entrance of the government office building in Peshawar, Pakistan March 12, 2020. — Reuters/File

PESHAWAR: Of four passengers who arrived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Britain and tested positive for coronavirus, three did not test positive for the new variant, officials said Thursday.

Tests results showed the three passengers in the clear for the new coronavirus variant, whereas after no conclusive result was received from one passenger's test, samples were resent for another diagnosis.

According to the Department of Health, coronavirus was confirmed in four passengers in total who returned from UK. Three of them belong to Peshawar whereas one is from Abbottabad.

The Health Department sent their test samples to the National Institute of Health (NIH) after which those from Peshawar tested negative for the new variant while the test report of the Abbottabad passenger showed no result and he was tested again.

The Health Department officials said that in all, 144 passengers have returned to KP from UK and they belong to 16 districts of the province.


