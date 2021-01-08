Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

PMC directs authorities to follow earlier issued admission schedule of public colleges

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) is a statutory regulatory council that maintains the official register of medical practitioners within Pakistan. Photo: PMDC Twitter
  • The last date for completing all admissions to public colleges was notified by the PMC as 22nd January 2021.
  • PMC said that the date cannot be altered as it will impact students who are waiting for admissions to private medical colleges.
  • The regulatory body thanked Sindh, Balochistan, KP, and federal governments for following the fixed date of 22nd January 2021.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has directed the government of Punjab and the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to immediately revise and correct the schedule of admissions to public medical colleges in the province. The advertisement of the schedule of admissions was shared by the UHS, The News reported on Friday.

According to the PMC, the last date for completing all admissions in public colleges was notified by the PMC as 22nd January 2021.

"The date cannot be altered as it will impact students who are waiting for admissions to private medical colleges, which are scheduled to take place between 24th January 2021 and 22nd February 2021. There will be no extension granted in the scheduled date for completion of admissions."

The regulatory body thanked Sindh, Balochistan, and federal governments for following the fixed date of 22nd January 2021 for completion of admissions to public colleges.

Read more: PMC announces new admission schedule for private, public colleges

It was also grateful to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Medical University for amending their earlier issued schedule to comply with the date of the completion of public admissions.

"As admissions to all public medical colleges in the country are underway and scheduled to be completed by 22nd January 2021, there can be no question of granting an exemption to Punjab to delay their public admissions process,” PMC said in a statement.

The medical commission said that this would not only be discriminatory to all other provinces but also to the thousands of students who are waiting to receive the results of their applications for public seats before attempting for admission in private colleges.

"Any delay in opening admissions to public colleges in Punjab is the responsibility of the UHS and the government of Punjab," it notified.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court sentences three men to death for blasphemy on social media

Islamabad court sentences three men to death for blasphemy on social media
Karachi sit-in protests: Five motorcycles set on fire as protesters, commuters clash

Karachi sit-in protests: Five motorcycles set on fire as protesters, commuters clash
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PM Imran Khan for not going to Quetta

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PM Imran Khan for not going to Quetta
Qureshi hails resolution of Gulf dispute in talks with Qatar and Saudi foreign ministers

Qureshi hails resolution of Gulf dispute in talks with Qatar and Saudi foreign ministers
Video of rave in Swat's Malam Jabba goes viral, hotel owner arrested

Video of rave in Swat's Malam Jabba goes viral, hotel owner arrested
Gen Bajwa honoured with Bahrain Order by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad

Gen Bajwa honoured with Bahrain Order by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad
Punjab govt lays blame on sugar mill owners for price hike

Punjab govt lays blame on sugar mill owners for price hike
Machh tragedy: Ready to visit Quetta today, but slain miners need to be buried first, PM says

Machh tragedy: Ready to visit Quetta today, but slain miners need to be buried first, PM says
Federal government bans construction in two Islamabad sectors

Federal government bans construction in two Islamabad sectors
Moon sighting controversy: New Ruet-i-Hilal chief open to cooperating with science ministry

Moon sighting controversy: New Ruet-i-Hilal chief open to cooperating with science ministry
Machh tragedy: Traffic disruptions as protests in solidarity with Hazaras continue in Karachi

Machh tragedy: Traffic disruptions as protests in solidarity with Hazaras continue in Karachi
Hunza youth killed in 'fake encounter' not a criminal: Karachi police chief

Hunza youth killed in 'fake encounter' not a criminal: Karachi police chief

Latest

view all