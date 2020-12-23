PMC announces new admission schedule for private, public colleges

Students sit for an exam. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday announced that it had amended the admission schedule for private and public colleges.

The PMC said that it had changed the admission schedule "to accommodate certain results of foreign HSSC exams.

The new date for closure of application for private colleges is January 19, 2021.

The new date for closure of admission in public colleges is January 22, 2021.

The merit list for private colleges will be announced on January 24, 2021.

PMC explains paper checking process

Earlier, the PMC had explained the paper checking process for the MDCAT 2020. The commission had said that students were graded in 186 questions after 14 questions were removed following their “feedback”.

“After doing a detailed review and taking students feedback, 14 questions were removed and grading was done on the basis of 186 questions,” PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi had said during a press conference with the body’s Vice President Muhammad Ali Raza.

Read more: MDCAT 2020: PMC explains paper checking process after complaints from students

The PMC president had shared a detailed breakdown of the MDCAT questions, saying 58 questions were done correctly by “almost” every student. He added that 105 questions were done correctly by almost 52% of students.

Dr Taqi had explained that 27 questions were made difficult by the PMC to “determine which students can go to which college” He said some students did well on it, while others struggled.