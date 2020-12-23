Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

PMC announces new admission schedule for private, public colleges

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Students sit for an exam. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday announced that it had amended the admission schedule for private and public colleges. 

The PMC said that it had changed the admission schedule "to accommodate certain results of foreign HSSC exams. 

  • The new date for closure of application for private colleges is January 19, 2021. 
  • The new date for closure of admission in public colleges is January 22, 2021. 
  • The merit list for private colleges will be announced on January 24, 2021. 

PMC explains paper checking process 

Earlier, the PMC had explained the paper checking process for the MDCAT 2020. The commission had said that students were graded in 186 questions after 14 questions were removed following their “feedback”.

“After doing a detailed review and taking students feedback, 14 questions were removed and grading was done on the basis of 186 questions,” PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi had said during a press conference with the body’s Vice President Muhammad Ali Raza.

Read more: MDCAT 2020: PMC explains paper checking process after complaints from students

The PMC president had shared a detailed breakdown of the MDCAT questions, saying 58 questions were done correctly by “almost” every student. He added that 105 questions were done correctly by almost 52% of students.

Dr Taqi had explained that 27 questions were made difficult by the PMC to “determine which students can go to which college” He said some students did well on it, while others struggled.

More From Pakistan:

PDM Mardan rally: What did Maryam say to the crowd in Pashto?

PDM Mardan rally: What did Maryam say to the crowd in Pashto?
Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari

Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari
Ishaq Dar 'wanted to be on' BBC's HARDtalk, reveals Stephen Sackur

Ishaq Dar 'wanted to be on' BBC's HARDtalk, reveals Stephen Sackur
Lahore, other Punjab areas face intensifying gas crisis

Lahore, other Punjab areas face intensifying gas crisis
PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt posts pictures of 'Corrupt' and 'Emandaar' eggs on Twitter

PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt posts pictures of 'Corrupt' and 'Emandaar' eggs on Twitter
Winter vacations: Punjab schools, educational institutions to remain closed from Dec 25

Winter vacations: Punjab schools, educational institutions to remain closed from Dec 25

Coronavirus: KP govt begins tracking people who arrived in Pakistan from UK

Coronavirus: KP govt begins tracking people who arrived in Pakistan from UK

Pandemic takes a toll on healthcare workers: Over 12,000 infected, 100 dead in Pakistan

Pandemic takes a toll on healthcare workers: Over 12,000 infected, 100 dead in Pakistan
Cabinet members busy playing musical chairs: Maryam Nawaz at PDM's Mardan rally

Cabinet members busy playing musical chairs: Maryam Nawaz at PDM's Mardan rally
MDCAT 2020: PMC explains paper checking process after complaints from students

MDCAT 2020: PMC explains paper checking process after complaints from students
I have not attended meetings called by Zulfi Bukhari: PPP minister Saeed Ghani

I have not attended meetings called by Zulfi Bukhari: PPP minister Saeed Ghani

Latest

view all