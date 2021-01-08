Karachi sit-in protests: Five motorcycles set on fire as protesters, commuters clash

Protests and sit-ins against the Machh tragedy continue in at least 25 areas across Karachi for a fourth day on Friday.

KARACHI: Five motorcycles have been set ablaze in Karachi as sporadic clashes break out between protesters holding sit-ins in around 28 different areas of the city against the Machh tragedy and frustrated commuters navigating the city amid widespread road closures.

According to police, some commuters trying to reach Shahrah-e-Faisal using sidewalks and alleys exchanged hot words and blows with protesters.

Following the incident, the commuters abandoned their motorbikes and fled the scene.

Five of those motorbikes were later set on fire by unidentified persons, police said. They said that an investigation of the matter is underway.

Karachi traffic police, in a statement, have advised citizens to take alternative routes and avoid areas including Numaish to Nawai-e-Waqt, Kamran Chowrangi, Airport to Natha Khan, Shah Faisal Colony, Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi, Stargate, and Safoora Chowrangi among others.

The demonstrations are being held in solidarity with the thousands of Hazaras, including women and children, staging a sit-in at the Western Bypass in extremely cold weather for the last six days against the execution of 10 coal miners in Machh.