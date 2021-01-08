Machh tragedy: Traffic disruptions as protests in solidarity with Hazaras continue in Karachi

People hold placards demanding justice for Hazaras during a sit-in in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

Traffic disrupted in at least 28 areas in Karachi

Karachi traffic police advises citizens to take alternative routes

Hazara protestors await PM Imran Khan's visit to Quetta

KARACHI: Protests and sit-ins against the Machh tragedy continue in at least 25 areas across the sea port city for a fourth day on Friday.

In a statement, the Karachi traffic police has advised citizens to take alternative routes and avoid the following areas:



District East: Numaish to Nawai-e-Waqt, Kamran Chowrangi, Airport to Natha Khan, Shah Faisal Colony, Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi, Star gate and Safoora Chowrangi.

District Malir: Malir 15 to Quiadabad, Surjani Town, Khuda ki basti, and Steel Town Chowrangi.

District Korangi: Ibrahim Hydri and Korangi 2/5, Korangi crossing, Bilal Chowrangi and Singar Chowrangi.

District Central: Nipa Bridge, Power House Chowrangi, Safari Park, Nazimabad 5, Five star Chowrangi, Gulberg, Ancholi, Azizabad, Nazimabad board office, Nazimabad 1, KDA flats, Nagin to Shafique Mor, Ziauddin, and Peoples Chowrangi.

District City: Main Tower Chowk.

Why are the demonstrations being held?

The demonstrations are being held in solidarity with the thousands of Hazaras, including women and children, staging a sit-in at the Western Bypass in extremely cold weather for the last six days against the execution of the coal miners in Machh.



The 10 coal miners were kidnapped before dawn on January 3 as they slept near a remote coal mine some 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta city. Security officials who did not want to be named told AFP that the attackers first separated the miners before tying their hands and feet and taking them into the hills to kill them.

The Hazaras have refused to bury the slain coal miners until Prime Minister Imran Khan personally meets the mourners.

PM Imran Khan's visit

Although PM Imran Khan has stayed away, he sent a delegation comprising PM's aide Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari and federal minister Ali Zaidi to Quetta.

Prior to that, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed visited the city on Monday and held meetings with the Hazara leaders and provincial government officials. He announced a compensation of Rs2.5 million for the families of the slain coal miners.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also visited the protest camp and Imambargah Wali Asr in Hazara Town on Wednesday and urged demonstrators to end the sit-in.

The protestors, however, have maintained that they will not bury the slain coal miners until the premier himself comes to Quetta.

The prime minister, on the other hand, has also maintained that he was cognisant of the sufferings and demands of the Hazara community and urged them to bury the dead.

"I share your pain and have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering," he wrote. "I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally. I will never betray my people's trust."

Opposition heads to Quetta

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, visited the protest camp on Thursday along with other party members and offered condolences to the victims' families.



They also criticised the premier for not visiting the protesters.

