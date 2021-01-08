73% Pakistanis satisfied with govt's handling of coronavirus: survey

A man holds his daughter at Peshawar railway station as a health official checks her temperature amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19. — AFP/Abdul Majeed

The latest survey by Gallup Pakistan carried out to assess public perception over the government's handling of the coronavirus shows that Pakistanis were more satisfied with the response between October and December than they were in June 2020.



On average, 73% people appreciated the government's performance against coronavirus in these months, whereas 23% described the government's response to the epidemic as unsatisfactory. The remaining 4% did not answer the question.

More than 1,000 people from across the country took part in the survey, which was conducted between October 21 and December 15, 2020.

According to Gallup Pakistan, the rate of satisfaction with government performance has increased between March 2020 and October-December 2020.



The satisfaction rate was 60% in March, 82% in April, 67% in June and 69% in August. It then rose to 70% in September and to 73% between October and December.

Pakistanis 21% more satisfied than global average



The survey revealed that the rate of Pakistanis satisfied with the government's performance is 21% higher than the world average.

In Pakistan, whereas the satisfaction rate is 73%, the global satisfaction level stands at 52%.



The number of people dissatisfied, therefore, also rank higher globally at 45%, versus 23% dissatisfied in Pakistan.

The satisfaction levels from across 32 countries were measured to compare with those of Pakistan.

Pakistan ranks 8th in satisfaction levels



The survey also found that Pakistan ranks 8th among the countries most satisfied with the performance of their governments with respect to the pandemic.

In neighboring India, 87% appreciate their government's performance against coronavirus, while 13% say the performance of the Indian government is lacking.

Vietnam topped the list with a 99.8% satisfaction level. China came in second with 99.1%, India third with 87%, South Korea fourth with 82.1%, Denmark fifth with 78.6%, Finland and Malaysia sixth with 75.5%, Canada seventh with 74.9%, Indonesia ranked ninth with 71.3%, while Germany ranked tenth with 63.1% in the list of countries most satisfied with their government's performance against coronavirus.