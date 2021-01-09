Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 09 2021
Queen Elizabeth's 'immaculate' way of handling Megxit revealed

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Queen Elizabeth made sure the last word on Megxit rests with her only

With one year on from Megxit, let's take a look at how Queen Elizabeth handled the situation perfectly, making sure the last word rests with her only. 

Although much of the power lied within the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their decision to quit, Queen Elizabeth moulded the situation in a way wherein she proved yet again that she is the ultimate boss of everything.

With Megxit review in the pipeline, the monarch made sure everything is still under her control.

According to royal correspondent Roya Nikka, "The Queen is still the boss, and the boss had to get involved and negotiate and find a deal and a way forward."

"The Queen's handling of that was pretty immaculate. Whilst we had one little mention of her saying 'I would rather they had stayed as working members of the family', there was no resentment in any of her statements," she added.

