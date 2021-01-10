Can't connect right now! retry
health
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Reuters

UK vaccinating 200,000 a day against coronavirus

By
Reuters

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

  • 200,000 people being vaccinated in a day
  • UK seeks to immunise two million a week 

LONDON: The United Kingdom is vaccinating 200,000 people a day against the novel coronavirus.

Britain is attempting to ramp up immunisation to two million a week to cover the most vulnerable by mid-February, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

“At the moment we’re running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day,” he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News. “We’ve now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there’s still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centres.”

With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shuttered the economy and is rushing out vaccines in a bid to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Britain has the world’s fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 at nearly 80,000, and the 1,325 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test on Friday surpassed the previous daily record toll from last April.

“Our hospitals are under more pressure than at any other time since the start of the pandemic, and infection rates across the entire country continue to soar at an alarming rate,” Johnson said in a statement.

“The NHS (National Health Service) is under severe strain and we must take action to protect it, both so our doctors and nurses can continue to save lives and so they can vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as we can.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, from the opposition Labour Party, said hospital beds in the capital would run out within the next few weeks because the spread of the virus was “out of control”.

“We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point,” Khan said.

The designation of “major incident” is usually reserved for attacks or grave accidents, notably those likely to involve “serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security”.

London’s last “major incident” was the Grenfell Tower fire in a high-rise residential block in 2017, when 72 people died.

More From Health:

Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia recovers body parts, black box

Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia recovers body parts, black box
Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 500,000 as pandemic intensifies

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 500,000 as pandemic intensifies

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard
Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine

Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine
Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence

Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence
Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms

Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms
Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end

Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end
Pakistan to vaccinate its population against coronavirus for free: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan to vaccinate its population against coronavirus for free: Fawad Chaudhry
Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India

Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India
Germany reckons with mental health impact of coronavirus

Germany reckons with mental health impact of coronavirus

Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?

Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?
Pakistan establishes first coronavirus vaccine centre in Islamabad

Pakistan establishes first coronavirus vaccine centre in Islamabad

Latest

view all