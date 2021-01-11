Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan gas crisis: Sindh CNG stations to stay closed for three days

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Cars in a queue at a CNG pump in Sindh. Photo Geo.tv/ file
  • LNG and local gas pumps will also remain closed
  • CNG will now be available in Sindh at 8am on Thursday
  • It is expected that during January 4-20, the gas shortage will heighten

In the wake of the gas crisis across Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG) has announced to keep CNG stations closed for three days from today (Monday).

According to the official announcement, LNG and local gas pumps will also remain closed.

Read more: Gas crisis grips Pakistan; CNG pumps closed, pressure dips

SSG officials said CNG will now be available in Sindh at 8am on Thursday.

Gas crisis in Pakistan

It is expected that during January 4-20, the gas shortage will heighten because of the authorities' failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG as the bids were received at a fixed price in dollar terms at $12.95 to $15.95 per MMBtu and the government decided not to procure the pricey LNG.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) wanted to procure six spot cargoes for January, but when the bids opened on December 10, 2020, international LNG suppliers for the first time didn’t turn with bids for the LNG vessels required for the time slot of January 8-11, 2021, January 12-14 and January 14-15, read a report published in The News.

