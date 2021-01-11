'HEC agrees on two-year Bachelor, Masters programs till 2022'

Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan's statutory regulator whose main functions are funding, overseeing, regulating, and accrediting the higher education institutions. Photo: HEC's website

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to accept the two-year Bachelor's and Masters’s degree programmes till 2022 and students can now get admissions in various undergraduate and graduate programs for the next two years.

Vice-Chancellor, the University of Peshawar while talking to a news channel, said the HEC has agreed to continue the programs for the next two years.

He said the students would now have no issue with regard to admissions in these programs up till 2022.

Last year in November, the HEC had issued directives to all educational institutions to stop two-year bachelor's degree programmes as it will not recognise any such programmes undertaken after the academic year 2018.

In this regard, the commission had also written a letter to all public and private sector degree awarding institutions in the country.

"It has been noticed with grave concerns that these programs are still being offered by universities, degree awarding institutes (DAIs), and their affiliated colleges," read the notification issued by the commission.