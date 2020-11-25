Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
HEC will not recognise 2-year BA/BSc programmes taken after 2018

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

The Higher Education Commission is the Government of Pakistan's statutory regulator whose main functions are funding, overseeing, regulating, and accrediting the higher education institutions. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued directives to all educational institutions to stop two-year bachelors degree programmes as it will not recognise any such programmes undertaken after the academic year 2018.

In this regard, the commission has written a letter to all public and private sector degree awarding institutions directing them to immediately stop such programmes as HEC has decided to phase-out the two-year degree BA/BSc programme.

The notification issued by HEC.

"It has been noticed with grave concerns that these programs are still being offered by universities, degree awarding institutes (DAIs) and their affiliated colleges," read the notification issued by the commission on Tuesday.

Back in 2019, the higher education regulator had announced that they will end the two-year BA/BSc programme replacing them with Associate Degree programmes (AD).

The commission had basically changed the nomenclature for the degree.

