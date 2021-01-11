Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Reuters

WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive in China on Jan 14

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 11, 2021

The total number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 103, the highest since 127 cases were reported on July 30. Photo: AFP/File
  • China’s national health authority made the announcement on Monday.
  • The National Health Commission, which announced the date, did not offer details on the team’s itinerary.
  • The pandemic first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

BEIJING: China’s national health authority on Monday confirmed that a World Health Organisation (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on January 14.

The team was initially aiming to enter China in early January for the investigation but their arrival was delayed due to a lack of authorisation from Beijing for their entry.

The National Health Commission, which announced the date, did not offer details on the team’s itinerary.

Read more: UK vaccinating 200,000 a day against coronavirus

The pandemic first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. 

Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the national health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing rose. 

The total number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 103 in China, the highest since 127 cases were reported on July 30.

More From World:

Mike Pompeo says US to designate Yemen's Houthi movement a foreign terror group

Mike Pompeo says US to designate Yemen's Houthi movement a foreign terror group
Diplomatic setback for India at UN

Diplomatic setback for India at UN
Landslides kill at least 12 people in Indonesia

Landslides kill at least 12 people in Indonesia
UK vaccinating 200,000 a day against coronavirus

UK vaccinating 200,000 a day against coronavirus

Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia recovers body parts, black box

Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia recovers body parts, black box
Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard
Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine

Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine
Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence

Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence
Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms

Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms
Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end

Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end
Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India

Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India
Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?

Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?

Latest

view all