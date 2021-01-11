WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive in China on Jan 14

Monday Jan 11, 2021
BEIJING: China’s national health authority on Monday confirmed that a World Health Organisation (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on January 14.
The team was initially aiming to enter China in early January for the investigation but their arrival was delayed due to a lack of authorisation from Beijing for their entry.
The National Health Commission, which announced the date, did not offer details on the team’s itinerary.
The pandemic first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the national health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing rose.
The total number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 103 in China, the highest since 127 cases were reported on July 30.