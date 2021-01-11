Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in wedding photoshoot

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan's beauty is certainly eye-catching and her most recent post on Instagram was no different.



The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared some snaps from a recent photoshoot, looking like something out of a fairy tale.

She looked enchanting as she stunned in a glittery silver and gold gown which was finished off with a half updo, jewelry and a glamorous makeup look.

The diva dropped jaws as she struck poses in a gorgeous area, filled with roses and candles.

Take a look:







