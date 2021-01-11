Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in wedding photoshoot

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan's beauty is certainly eye-catching and her most recent post on Instagram was no different. 

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared some snaps from a recent photoshoot, looking like something out of a fairy tale.

She looked enchanting as she stunned in a glittery silver and gold gown which was finished off with a half updo, jewelry and a glamorous makeup look. 

The diva dropped jaws as she struck poses in a gorgeous area, filled with roses and candles. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Prince William to face financial constraints after Charles takes the throne?

Prince William to face financial constraints after Charles takes the throne?
Meghan Markle's father believes her wedding is the 'biggest mistake in royal history'

Meghan Markle's father believes her wedding is the 'biggest mistake in royal history'
Priyanka Chopra stuns as she graces the cover of 'Style' magazine

Priyanka Chopra stuns as she graces the cover of 'Style' magazine
Netizens express fury after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccine

Netizens express fury after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccine

Fans gush over Iqra Aziz as she appears in ‘Mera Jora’ song

Fans gush over Iqra Aziz as she appears in ‘Mera Jora’ song
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl
BTS’s Suga fell in love with fellow classmate in middle school days: blast from the past

BTS’s Suga fell in love with fellow classmate in middle school days: blast from the past
Queen Elizabeth was ‘humiliated’ after Prince Philip said royals were going broke

Queen Elizabeth was ‘humiliated’ after Prince Philip said royals were going broke
Supreme Court grants leave in Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case

Supreme Court grants leave in Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case
Emma Corrin reveals what is fact and what is fiction on ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin reveals what is fact and what is fiction on ‘The Crown’

Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa

Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up after he saw flirty texts from Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up after he saw flirty texts from Harry Styles

Latest

view all