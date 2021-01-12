Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Did Zayn Malik just drop his phone number on Twitter?

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

British singer Zayn Malik's fans went wild after he dropped a surprise for them on social media.

Turning to his Twitter, the former One Direction dreamboat dropped a number, unleashing a wave of euphoria on his social media. Fans were left wondering if this was the singer’s personal number or a way to talk to him.

For those of you wondering, the number was a way for Zayn to promote his new album. Upon dialing it, fans got to hear the singer’s voice, saying: “Yo, this is Zayn here. Album is dropping on January 15. Press any number from one through nine to get to meet me. Press it now.”

After pressing a number, fans get a sneak peak of his upcoming album, Nobody is Listening.

After calling, fans also receive a text from the same number that reads: “Yoo, Zayn here! Tx for hitting my line. Give me your dates so we can stay in touch,” along with two links attached of pre-ordering his new album and another to save this number. 



