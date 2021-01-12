Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Reuters

India's Supreme Court orders stay on new farm laws that angered farmers

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Farmers' protest rattles the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters/File
  • For more than a month, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi against the laws.
  • Chief Justice Sharad Bobde told a hearing the Supreme Court would establish a panel to hear the farmers’ grievances.
  • India says the laws aim to modernise an antiquated farming system, bedevilled by wastage and bottlenecks in the supply chain.

In a major development, India’s Supreme Court has ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday over the implementation of new agricultural laws that ignited anger among farmers leading to protests country-wide, saying it would set up a panel to hear their objections.

For more than a month, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi, the capital, to protest against reform measures that they say benefit large private buyers and harm growers.

Read more: Explainer: Why are the farmers protesting in India?

Chief Justice Sharad Bobde told a hearing the Supreme Court would establish a panel to hear the farmers’ grievances.

“We have the power to make a committee and the committee can give us the report,” he said, ordering the stay for an undisclosed period on the laws passed in September.

“We will protect farmers.” There were no immediate further details.

India says the laws aim to modernise an antiquated farming system, bedevilled by wastage and bottlenecks in the supply chain.

Read more: Jawad Ahmad's ode to protesting farmers garners praise beyond borders in India

But farm leaders demand repeal of the laws, which they say are an attempt to erode a longstanding mechanism that ensures farmers a minimum support price for their crops.

The government has said there was no question of such a rollback, and eight rounds of talks have failed to find common ground. The two sides are set to meet next on Friday.

More From World:

Turkish cult leader Adnan Oktar award over 1,000 imprisonment

Turkish cult leader Adnan Oktar award over 1,000 imprisonment
Trust with China

Trust with China "disturbed" after border clash, says India's foreign minister
As imported coronavirus cases rise, UK imposes fresh travel restrictions on UAE

As imported coronavirus cases rise, UK imposes fresh travel restrictions on UAE
US reports coronavirus cases in two gorillas in San Diego Zoo

US reports coronavirus cases in two gorillas in San Diego Zoo
Pentagon moves ahead with US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan despite law barring it

Pentagon moves ahead with US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan despite law barring it
Inauguration Day: FBI warns of 'armed protests' planned at all 50 state capitols

Inauguration Day: FBI warns of 'armed protests' planned at all 50 state capitols
Japan detects another new coronavirus strain

Japan detects another new coronavirus strain

In Donald Trump's final days, Israel's Netanyahu orders more settler homes built

In Donald Trump's final days, Israel's Netanyahu orders more settler homes built
Indian army official killed 3 Kashmiris in encounter staged for Rs2 lakh prize money

Indian army official killed 3 Kashmiris in encounter staged for Rs2 lakh prize money
India's NSE under fire for tweeting Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's photos

India's NSE under fire for tweeting Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's photos
Kicked off from social media, here's how Trump can get his message out

Kicked off from social media, here's how Trump can get his message out
After 3 years: Qatar Airways resumes flight to Saudi Arabia

After 3 years: Qatar Airways resumes flight to Saudi Arabia

Latest

view all