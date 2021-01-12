Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
AAAyaz Akbar

If ministers disagree with govt's decisions, they may resign: PM Imran Khan

By
AAAyaz Akbar

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during an interview. — Photo Courtesy Radio Pakistan
  • PM Imran Khan directs his ministers to prepare a report on matters related to state institutions that can be shared with the public
  • Tells his ministers to "show ownership towards the decisions of the government"
  • Says those who "oppose government's decisions may resign from their posts"

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that "ministers should show some ownership towards the decisions of the government" and "if they disagree, they may resign from their posts".

The premier was speaking during a meeting of the federal cabinet.

According to sources, during the meeting, Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Ishrat Hussain briefed the members of the meeting about the situation of state institutions.

PM Imran Khan lamented that even after two years, no reforms could be introduced in the state institutions and the system of governance could not be improved either. 

Sources added that the prime minister summoned a report on the performance of the ministry of law for judicial reform.

During the meeting, many cabinet members also raised questions about bringing reforms to the system of governance in different institutions and asked about the accountability of those involved.

In response, the PM said that all the ministers will have to improve their performance. He also directed his ministers to prepare a brief yet comprehensive report on matters related to state institutions that can be presented before the public. 

The prime minister directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to submit a report, adding that "the AGP has been accused of a 200 billion-rupee corruption scandal".

Read more: An angry PM Imran Khan confronts Sindh chief secretary on development projects

Per sources, the prime minister directed the finance and revenue minister Hafeez Sheikh and Science minister Fawad Chaudhry to introduce a new digital system in the AGP's office.

PM Imran Khan also told his ministers that "if they go against the policies of the PTI, they are free to resign from their posts," sources said.

"Ministers should show some ownership towards the decisions of the government," he said. "If they maintain their [opposing] approach, I will myself decided whether to keep them in the cabinet or not." 

Related: Easy to destroy state institutions, difficult to strengthen them: Dr Ishrat Hussain

More From Pakistan:

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan dignitary

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan dignitary
Peshawar's BRT service once again comes to a halt over salary cuts

Peshawar's BRT service once again comes to a halt over salary cuts
Why did Pakistan experience a blackout?

Why did Pakistan experience a blackout?
Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold second trilateral meeting tomorrow

Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold second trilateral meeting tomorrow
Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz
MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students

MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students
PMC extends closing date for private colleges admissions

PMC extends closing date for private colleges admissions
Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak

Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak
Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year

Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year
Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan

Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan
MDCAT 2020: Court directs PMC to resolve problems of students

MDCAT 2020: Court directs PMC to resolve problems of students
Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police

Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police

Latest

view all