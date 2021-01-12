If ministers disagree with govt's decisions, they may resign: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during an interview. — Photo Courtesy Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that "ministers should show some ownership towards the decisions of the government" and "if they disagree, they may resign from their posts".

The premier was speaking during a meeting of the federal cabinet.



According to sources, during the meeting, Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Ishrat Hussain briefed the members of the meeting about the situation of state institutions.

PM Imran Khan lamented that even after two years, no reforms could be introduced in the state institutions and the system of governance could not be improved either.

Sources added that the prime minister summoned a report on the performance of the ministry of law for judicial reform.



During the meeting, many cabinet members also raised questions about bringing reforms to the system of governance in different institutions and asked about the accountability of those involved.

In response, the PM said that all the ministers will have to improve their performance. He also directed his ministers to prepare a brief yet comprehensive report on matters related to state institutions that can be presented before the public.

The prime minister directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to submit a report, adding that "the AGP has been accused of a 200 billion-rupee corruption scandal".

Per sources, the prime minister directed the finance and revenue minister Hafeez Sheikh and Science minister Fawad Chaudhry to introduce a new digital system in the AGP's office.

PM Imran Khan also told his ministers that "if they go against the policies of the PTI, they are free to resign from their posts," sources said.

"Ministers should show some ownership towards the decisions of the government," he said. "If they maintain their [opposing] approach, I will myself decided whether to keep them in the cabinet or not."

