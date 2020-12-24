An angry PM Imran Khan confronts Sindh chief secretary on development projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Reuters/File

An angry Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his displeasure at the Sindh chief secretary on Thursday after finding out that the Sindh government had only approved 19 projects in the past six months.

Sources said the prime minister angrily told the Sindh chief secretary that the Punjab government had stated in its report that it had approved 664 projects during the past six months in the province.

Sources confirmed to Geo News that an estimated 250 projects are pending approval from the Sindh government.

"A divided Pakistan cannot work anymore," the prime minister told the Sindh chief secretary angrily, according to sources.

The prime minister was vexed at the Sindh government on another issue. "Why are traders being bothered in Sindh?" he asked the provincial chief secretary, according to sources.