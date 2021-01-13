Nadeem Afzal Chan quits as PM Imran Khan's spokesperson: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan. Geo.tv/Files

PM Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal resigned over differences with PTI govt, say sources



Sources say the major reason behind Chan's exit was the PM's delay in visiting Machh massacre victims' families



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has stepped down from his post over differences with the PTI regime, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

According to the sources, one of the major reasons behind Chan quitting his office was PM Imran Khan's almost a week-long delay in visiting the Machh massacre victims' families who were demanding justice by staging a protest in freezing temperatures on Quetta's Western Bypass.

On January 8, in a statement on Twitter, Chan had written: "O the bodies of the helpless, innocent labourers, I am ashamed."

In a meeting earlier today, PM Imran Khan had criticised his aides and ministers for disagreeing with the PTI government's official policies — leading Chan to resign.



The aide had also maintained a low profile since some time and was not seen defending either the premier or the PTI regime.

It may be noted that Chan had resigned from the PPP on April 18, 2018 to join the PTI.