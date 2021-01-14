Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan to receive COVID-19 vaccine today, says party spokesman

By
Reuters

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • Turkish president will receive the COVID-19 vaccine on live television, says AK party spokesperson
  • Turkey also began administering shots developed by China's Sinovac to frontline healthcare workers today
  • The decision to telecast Erdogan's vaccination on TV is to alleviate any public doubts over the effectiveness of the vaccine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be vaccinated for COVID-19 live on television later on Thursday, a spokesman for his ruling AK Party said, aiming to alleviate any public doubts over the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Turkey began administering the shots developed by China's Sinovac to health workers on Thursday, as it rolls out a nationwide vaccination programme against the disease that has killed more than 23,000 people in the country. It has so far vaccinated more than 200,000 health workers.

Erdogan will receive the vaccine on live television after meetings with AK Party officials, spokesman Omer Celik told a news conference in Ankara.

