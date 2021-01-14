Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
WATCH: Karachi robbers escape on stolen motorbike in just 8 seconds

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

  • Two men can be seen fleeing away after stealing the motorcycle of a citizen in Karachi
  • The unfortunate incident wraps up within eight seconds
  • Police say that a case has been registered and an investigation of the matter is underway

A video of a robbery in Karachi has gone viral, where the looters can be seen making off with a motorcycle in just eight seconds from the crowded Gulistan-e-Johar area on Thursday.

Two men can be seen escaping after stealing the motorcycle of a citizen who went to purchase milk from a nearby shop. The unfortunate incident took place within a span of eight seconds.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of Faraz Avenue, Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13, has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Gulistan-e-Johar Police Station complaining that his motorbike was stolen when he stopped at Gujjar Dairy at Johar Chowrangi this morning to purchase milk. 

According to Rehman, he chased after the accused but did not get hold of them. CCTV footage of the incident also shows Rehman running after the suspects while carrying a bag of milk.

Police said that the episode just took seven to eight seconds, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation of the matter is underway.

