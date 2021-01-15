Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 15 2021
Web Desk

Rs750 prize bond draw result: January 15, 2021 - List of draw 85

Friday Jan 15, 2021

LAHORE: The 85th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs750, is being held in Hyderabad today, January 15, 2021.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs1.5 million while three prizes of Rs500,000 each will be awarded to the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs9,300 will be awarded to each of the 1,696 winners.

The verified results of the 85th draw will be published here as soon as it is announced by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) after the draw.

