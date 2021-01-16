Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly do not need to sit for a Megxit review one year from now as royal experts believe their current trajectory already aligns with the wishes of the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, and according to a report by Vanity Fair, she told True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, "My understanding from the Sussexes camp is that there has been communication with the Queen, Prince Charles and with William as well. The general feeling is that this [current situation] is working."

Before concluding, she did point out that all of the couple’s projects are still in the public eye, it is just the review that does not seem necessary at this point.

She explained, "This isn’t to say that people are not watching closely what these deals are, what the couple [is] doing, and what these projects are going to be. But there is not this need to have this review one year on.”