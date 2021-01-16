Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly do not need to sit for a Megxit review one year from now as royal experts believe their current trajectory already aligns with the wishes of the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, and according to a report by Vanity Fair, she told True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, "My understanding from the Sussexes camp is that there has been communication with the Queen, Prince Charles and with William as well. The general feeling is that this [current situation] is working."

Before concluding, she did point out that all of the couple’s projects are still in the public eye, it is just the review that does not seem necessary at this point.

She explained, "This isn’t to say that people are not watching closely what these deals are, what the couple [is] doing, and what these projects are going to be. But there is not this need to have this review one year on.”

More From Entertainment:

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’
Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian is ‘at peace’ amidst her bitter split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is ‘at peace’ amidst her bitter split with Kanye West
Rupert Grint is over the moon after breaking Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

Rupert Grint is over the moon after breaking Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may consider royal return after losing 'it couple' status

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may consider royal return after losing 'it couple' status
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’
Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media

Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’
Meghan Markle’s court war with British tabloid to be streamed live

Meghan Markle’s court war with British tabloid to be streamed live

Netflix bars Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from having say over its anti-royal shows

Netflix bars Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from having say over its anti-royal shows

Latest

view all